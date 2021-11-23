Kaizer Chiefs keen to keep winning run going against Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu

Durban – Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly believes that it is vital for his in-form side to continue implementing their tactical plans accurately as they face off against AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening. After a slow start to the season, the Amakhosi head into the game in good form as they have won three out of their last four league games. Most recently, they defeated Maritzburg United 1-0 last weekend in a game which was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to faulty floodlights at the Harry Gwala stadium.

The game will be the second match between the sides this season. They met in the reverse fixture in Durban in early October and drew 1-1. With AmaZulu looking set for victory after Luvuyo Memela’s opening goal, Dolly scored in second-half stoppage time to rescue a point for the Amakhosi. “We know that AmaZulu are a good team. They play well. We know that they have good movement off the ball and a good coach in Benni McCarthy. We must not focus on what they are good at but focus on improving in each and every game. It’s going to be a difficult game for us. I don’t think there is an easy game this season. We have to continue pressing hard and creating chances so that we can capitalise,” said Dolly. The one thing Chiefs will be hoping to improve upon is their log standing as they are sixth. As they are level on points with fifth place Royal AM and fourth place SuperSport United, as well as two points behind third-place Sekhukhune, a win for the Amakhosi could potentially send them to third place.

AmaZulu’s form has been patchy in the league this season. Usuthu have picked up three wins from their 11 games so far and most recently played out to a thrilling 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch FC last weekend. Chiefs will have seven league fixtures to contest between now and the end of December before the league breaks before resuming in mid-February. It is imperative that they manage their workload constructively. “It’s a busy schedule now that games are coming quick and fast. If you want to be a top player, you want games to come quick and fast to get the momentum. We just need to focus on ourselves and our process as a team. We are not resting enough but we are working hard with the technical staff to manage the workload,” said Dolly.