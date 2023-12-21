Kaizer Chiefs next? Richards Bay eyeing another Soweto scalp

And now for Kaizer Chiefs! Richards Bay must be echoing those sentiments after already bagging four points from the two other Soweto giants. Richards Bay have had a poor first half of the season, bagging only 10 points from a possible 42, which sees them languishing in 15th position on the DStv Premiership table.

But Kaitano Tembo’s men have had moments to savour. They beat and drew with Soweto giants Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates respectively so far. Both results were celebrated by the club in their quest to dig themselves out of the relegation quagmire they find themselves in once again. Tembo’s men will visit Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off), in the penultimate round of league matches before the break.

Richards Bay will be the underdogs, considering their three-game winless streak in all competitions. But be that as it may, it’s matches like these where they’ll need no motivation, as was the case against the other two Soweto giants. Add to that the fact that some of their players want to prove themselves against Chiefs for different reasons, especially away from home. Chiefs have a goalkeeping conundrum. Brandon Petersen has been erratic, while Itumeleng Khune is suspended after bringing the club into disrepute.

The duo’s unfortunate circumstances have given a lifeline to Bruce Bvuma, who’s kept clean sheets against Swallows and Polokwane City. However, Bvuma could come up against a future teammate in Salim Magoola in goals, with the Ugandan having been tipped to join the Chiefs camp. Magoola won’t be the only player who would want to impress against the Amakhosi, as Austin Dube will want to prove they made a mistake by releasing him. The towering defender is in his second spell at Richards Bay, having rejoined the club this season after he was signed by Chiefs back in 2021.

But while the Natal Rich Boyz will be eager to cause an upset against Chiefs, Cavin Johnson’s men are eyeing their third league win in a row. Johnson has brought somewhat of a breath of fresh air to the team since taking over the reins on an interim basis, as they’ve only lost two games so far.