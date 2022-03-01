Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo joins calls for return of fans ahead of Soweto derby

Durban — It's been almost two years since football supporters in the country were allowed to enjoy watching their respective teams from the stands. The privilege of shouting for your favourite player in delight or dismay is one that has truly been extracted and has a negative impact on the growth of bonds between clubs and their supporters.

Kaizer Chiefs youngster, Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo has issued a cry for the reintroduction of fans into the stadium ahead of the biggest game of the season against eternal rivals Orlando Pirates. "It's very hard for us players as well, we really do miss the 12th man on the stands. Playing for Chiefs means we're always getting support on social media but it's not the same," he explained. "A lot of the club's supporters have made it a tradition to watch the game at the stadium so it's definitely hard for us and the supporters"

Ngcobo has been a part of the Amakhosi junior ranks since 2014 but has now established himself as a crowd favourite amongst the Chiefs faithful, putting in some remarkable performances with the occasional 'worldie' as the cream on top. After being on the sidelines for the majority of the first phase of the season, Mshini has forced himself into the Amakhosi starting eleven, Coach Stuart Baxter openly admitting that the youngster has forced his technical team to make room for him in their plans going forward. The 22 year old will be rubbing his hands at the prospect of facing Pirates at the weekend, an opportunity seemingly set up for him to engrave his name in the Chiefs history books.