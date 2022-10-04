Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates set for high noon Carling Black Label Cup showdown

Johannesburg - There is no chance of another plumb Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates final since the country's two most popular teams have been drawn to play in the semi-final round of the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup. The 2022 version of the traditional charity spectacular will be on Saturday, November 12 at FNB Stadium. Over the years, the competition was known as Iwisa Charity and Telkom Charity Spectaculars. It was always played as a pre-season event.

Story continues below Advertisement

The four teams for the event have been voted in by fans, and voting closed on Sunday. The results were: Kaizer Chiefs - 490 376, Orlando Pirates - 354 472, Mamelodi Sundowns -171 717 and AmaZulu - 144 829. At the early stage of the voting, Swallows were in the top four, but in the final days of voting, there was a strong push by AmaZulu fans. In the end, AmaZulu pipped Swallows to the post.

At the draw on Monday evening, Sundowns and AmaZulu were paired in the opening semi-final that kicks off at 9am. The Chiefs and Pirates clash will follow afterwards at noon. The one-day tournament will end in the afternoon with the third-fourth place play-off and the final.

Story continues below Advertisement

Although only four teams have qualified, fans had a chance to vote for all 16 PSL teams, who will nevertheless enjoy a share of the sponsor's prize money. The four semi-finalists will each receive R2-million, with another R2m up for grabs for the winner. The other 12 DStv Premiership teams will each be awarded R100 000 as participating fees. There will also be a cash prize for a lucky football fan. This year's event will be unique because printed tickets won't be accepted at the gates. Ticketholders will have to produce the digital ticket on a digital device at the entry gate for scanning purposes.

Story continues below Advertisement