Kaizer Chiefs produce an impressive performance in goalless draw against Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs will feel hard done by that Bafana Bafana’s coach Hugo Broos wasn’t around to watch Saturday night’s performance after his criticism during the Fifa break. Amakhosi produced, arguably, their best performance since the start of the season at FNB Stadium against Royal AM, but they failed to make that count as the game ended 0-0.

The lukewarm result ensured that they extended their unbeaten streak to four matches while they fourth on the DStv Premiership standings with eight points, level with Royal AM. Sure, the result didn’t go according to plan – having also hit the woodwork twice – but the performance was alsmost perfect after the criticism from the national team selector. Before he gave Pule Mmodi a late call-up, during the recently closed Fifa break, Broos claimed that Chiefs’ players weren’t good enough for Bafana due to the lukewarm start to the season,

And with Mmodi having done enough to change the mindset of the Belgian, his teammates seemed hellbent to make their mark as well, leading up to the next Fifa break next month. Ashley Du Preez led that petition though – the No 9 keeping Royal AM’s defence on its toes whether coming in from the flank or down the middle from start to finish. In his first attempt to contribute, Du Preez teased Jasond Gonsales, who was making his full debut, with a square ball across the face but the ball was too far to connect with the Colombian.

Du Preez didn’t end there. He cut right through the middle at some point as he dragged his marker into Xolani Ngcobo’s box only to blast his effort into the side netting. Royal AM’s defensive pairing of Wandile Mabuza and Ayanda Jiyane was far from stable as well. As a result they should have been punished by Chiefs. Mmodi also stole possession from Mabuza in front of goal midway through the first half but he poked his effort wide before Du Preez failed to get at the end of Maart’s weighted pass after Ngcobo misjudged the ball.

Mmodi had another chance to grab the lead before the half-an-hour but his weighted shot was deflected for a corner-kick which nearly resulted in Chiefs’ goal. Ngcobo had tipped the resultant corner-kick into the path of Edson Castillo who composed himself with acres of space before unleashing a thunderbolt that rattled the crossbar. And while Royal AM were clearly chasing the game in the first half, Sphiwe Cele also tested Brandon Petersen’s liveliness with a curling effort in which the Chiefs No 1 duly replied to.

But for all the efforts of Chiefs’ striking unit, credit must go to George Matlou. The uncharacteristic starter tried to make Chiefs tick going forward, exploiting the pockets. Matlou’s contribution in the second half would be limited though as Royal AM backtracked and defended deep as Chiefs pinned the visitors in their own half. But it was a stressful day in the office for Amakhosi that their shots from distance didn’t bear fruits, while Gonzales forced out a brilliant save from Ngcobo with a glancing header.