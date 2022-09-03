Kaizer Chiefs receive massive boost as Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Edmilson Dove receive work permits

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs have received a massive boost ahead of Saturday’s league game at home after two of their new signings finally received their work permits. After initially making eight signings, Amakhosi recently signed Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and defender Mozambican Edmilson Dove.

But the pair were not immediately available for selection, awaiting their work permits. But that changed on the eve ahead of their clash against AmaZulu. Dove will be a welcomed addition to Chiefs’ defence that has been porous, leaking some costly goals in their league and MTN8 quarter-final matches.

The 28-year-old left-footer is comfortable as a left centre-back and wingback, having impressed during his previous spell with local side Cape Town City. His international experience will also be key in guiding players like Siyabonga Ngezana and Njabulo Ngcobo who’ve been responsible for their blunders.

Chiefs' faithful will be eager to see Dove make his debut against Usuthu, who have Bongi Ntuli, Augustine Kwem and Gabadinho Mhango at their disposal. The trio have been scoring goals with ease since the start of the season, ensuring that Usuthu have won three league matches and progressed to the MTN8 semi-final as well. But the lanky Bimenyimana will be eager to show the Amakhosi faithful what he can also bring in front of goal after his three-week trial with the club.

The former Rayon Sports striker is set to be partnered or rotated with fellow new striker Ashely Du Preez up front, who’s already scored two goals thus far. Meanwhile, Saturday’s match at the Calabash will serve as a rehearsal for the two sides before they square off in the MTN8 semis over a two-legged clash. IOL Sport