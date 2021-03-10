Kaizer Chiefs salvage a point in clash against Maritzburg United

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs salvaged a priceless DStv Premiership log point from their 1-all stalemate against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday evening. Chiefs snatched a late goal through Lebogang Manyama, two minutes from the end of regulation time. Maritzburg dominated first-half play, and this was reflected by the 9-1 shots-on-goal count at halftime. However, they only managed one first-half goal in the 15th minute and left possibly two more out on the field. The scorer was an unmarked Thabiso Kutumela, who latched on to a goalmouth cross from his striking partner Venezuelan Jose Ali Meza. The goal emerged after Chiefs’ defence were caught out of position when Maritzburg waged a telling counter-attack down their right flank.

Moments later, Chiefs had a let-off when striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane steered his header attempt over the crossbar. At the time, Chiefs' defence were ball watching when Bandile Shandu laid on an inch-perfect cross into the striking zone.

Chiefs managed their first shot on goal, five minutes ahead of the break.

When second-half play resumed, Chiefs came close to scoring and forced two corners in the opening four minutes. Nothing came of the set-pieces, which included a close-in free-kick during this hectic passage of play.

Meanwhile, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, visiting Stellenbosch (Stanley Dimgba, Ashley du Preez, Phathutshedzo Nange) won 3-1 against Baroka (Kgodiso Monama).

At the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, Tshakhuma FC (Alfred Ndengane) went down 2-1 to Golden Arrows (Knox Mutizwa, Siboniso Conco).

At the Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit, TS Galaxy (Marks Munyai, Masilake Phohlongo, Tebogo Modiba – own goal) won 3-1 against Black Leopards (Themba Ndlovu).

