Thursday, June 15, 2023

Kaizer Chiefs say goodbye to Siyabonga Ngezana as he heads off to Europe

Siyabonga Ngezana is leaving his Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs have announced the imminent departure of Siyabonga Ngezana who has completed a move to Romanian Lige 1 side, Fotbal Club FCSB, (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) the 26-time domestic champions.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who had one of his best seasons in the colours of Amakhosi this past campaign, amassed 123 appearances (23 last season) in all competitions for the Glamour Boys over seven seasons.

The Vaal-born powerhouse also represented the national Under-20 and Under-23 teams, and won two full international caps for Bafana Bafana and will now take his talents to Europe.

The club’s sporting director Kaizer Motaung jnr expressed the institution’s dejection at losing one of their own but wished Ngezana the best of luck in his new journey.

“There is always a tinge of sadness when a player who has risen through the ranks here leaves the Club,” said Motaung.

“However, Siya has had a good and substantial career at Kaizer Chiefs and feels the time is right to take up a new challenge. We appreciate his wholehearted commitment to Amakhosi and wish him well on his exciting adventure to Europe.”

Ngezana’s exit will not worry Chiefs fans though with the club having already beefed up their defence with the arrival of Given Msimanga from TS Galaxy as well as Thatayaone Ditlokwe from SuperSport United.

@ScribeSmiso

