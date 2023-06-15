Durban - Kaizer Chiefs have announced the imminent departure of Siyabonga Ngezana who has completed a move to Romanian Lige 1 side, Fotbal Club FCSB, (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) the 26-time domestic champions. The 25-year-old centre-back, who had one of his best seasons in the colours of Amakhosi this past campaign, amassed 123 appearances (23 last season) in all competitions for the Glamour Boys over seven seasons.

The Vaal-born powerhouse also represented the national Under-20 and Under-23 teams, and won two full international caps for Bafana Bafana and will now take his talents to Europe. Ngezana Says Goodbye to Amakhosi!



We wish him all the best!#ThankYouSiya #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/oCDTTEDciF — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 15, 2023 The club’s sporting director Kaizer Motaung jnr expressed the institution’s dejection at losing one of their own but wished Ngezana the best of luck in his new journey. “There is always a tinge of sadness when a player who has risen through the ranks here leaves the Club,” said Motaung.