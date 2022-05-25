Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs set to sign Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch FC

Ashley du Preez of Stellenbosch FC celebrates goal during the DStv Premiership 2021/2022 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on 14 May 2022. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Stellenbosch FC are fast becoming victims of their own success with Kaizer Chiefs set to complete the signing of Ashley du Preez shortly.

Chiefs have already secured the services of Stellies captain Zitha Kwinika for next season, and according to a Sabc Sport report the two clubs have now agreed to “a straight cash deal” for Du Preez.

Both Kwinika and Du Preez were an integral part the winelands’ club march to third on the Dstv Premiership table this past season. Kwinika was recently named the Players’ Player of the season and Player of the Season at the club’s awards ceremony, while Du Preez walked away with the top goalscorer award for his nine goals achieved.

Equally, Stellies, who were only in their third season in the top flight, completed the double over the Soweto Giants with Du Preez netting the winner at FNB Stadium.

Du Preez’s stocks rose even further when the speedy attacker netted a brace against Mamelodi Sundowns to spearhead Stellies to a 3-0 victory over the champions earlier this month.

Chiefs are in the midst of a clear out at Naturena with a host of players such as Kearyn Baccus, Lebogang Monyama, Reeve Frosler, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lazarous Kambole’s contracts all expiring next month.

@ZaahierAdams

