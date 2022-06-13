Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs have reached an agreement to sign Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart, according to reports on Monday. The 26-year-old is expected to join the Glamour Boys on a three year deal which will be worth almost R5 million.

Maart was a first-team regular for Sekhukhune last season. All in all, he went on to make 27 Premiership appearances, scoring two goals and contributing a further two assists. Chiefs have been undergoing a major revamp since the end of the season. They released more than 10 players or 30% of their first-team squad from last season. Among the players that they offloaded included three veterans Daniel Akpeyi, Daniel Cardoso and Bernard Parker. Two notable players that the Amakhosi have added to their roster already include Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez. The duo were a key part of the Stellenbosch FC side that surpassed expectations last season, earning a fourth place finish in the Premiership.

Chiefs have also been linked with potential moves for Dillon Solomons and Kamohelo Mahlatsi from Soweto rivals Swallows FC. Should the Dube Birds fail to win the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs and end up in the GladAfrica Championship next season, it will be very difficult for them to hold onto the duo. IOL Sport