Kaizer Chiefs take aim at Golden Arrows to fix wrongs of 2022 in Moses Mabhida New Year’s Eve clash

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs will want to send their Durban-based fans an early present for the New Year after the venue of their match against Golden Arrows was changed. With the PSL having suspended the league due to the World Cup, the Premiership will resume during the weekend of the New Year.

Chiefs were originally scheduled to face Arrows away at the Princess Magogo Stadium on 31 December. But the official PSL website has since changed the venue of that match, showing that it will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on the same day. Chiefs will be returning to the former World Cup venue for the third time in less than three months, after playing Chippa United and AmaZulu there in October.

The results of both those matches went against them. They unceremoniously lost to Chippa, before drawing with Usuthu to crash out of the MTN8 semi-finals. So with those results still lingering at the back of their minds, Arthur Zwane’s team will be eager to turn things around and resume the season on a high. Chiefs finished the first half of the season in fourth spot on the league standings with 21 points, seven behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.

Their Achilles heel in the first half of the season was inconsistency, given the fact that they were still finding the feet and combinations under Zwane. And that’s why their demanding supporters will be expecting a lot from them in the second half of the campaign, given the fact that there are still two trophies up for grabs. @MihlaliBaleka