Kaizer Chiefs' three-prong attack prove they can thwart defences

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs’ three-pronged attack of Ashley Du Preez, Keagan Dolly and Congolese striker Christian Saile Basomboli strengthened their team’s winning claims as Maritzburg United’s gallant fightback to came to no avail at a packed Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday. Dolly and Saile made a huge impact at the start, and each managed a goal in the opening 10 minutes for an early 2-0 lead.

Against all expectations, Maritzburg drew level before halftime. However, Dolly and Du Preez’s runs down the flanks caused problems all evening for Maritzburg’s fullbacks. Late in the match, Du Preez wormed his way into the opposition’s penalty area after some deft footwork and was brought down. From the resultant penalty, midfielder Yusuf Maart scored the eventual match-winner. Du Preez was the provider for Dolly’s goal, but he should have scored as well, although his contribution as a creative force in the team’s attack was impressive.

Saile was back in favour and made the most of his inclusion in the run-on XI. ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena rejects Egyptian media claims after stalemate in Sudan Apart from scoring one goal after slipping his markers, he kept the opposition defence busy with runs into the goalmouth. He played with much more confidence and could have scored two more goals.

Maart also came away from the match with great credit for his calm, effective display in midfield. He reads the game well and moves into positions to break down opposition attacks in their early stages. Maart, Du Plessis, Saile and Dolly provided the thrust Chiefs needed to stay in the match until the end and that helped to keep Maritzburg at bay after they were hell-bent to claim all the points, but were undone by the late penalty.

ALSO READ: TS Galaxy hand Richards Bay sixth DStv Premiership defeat in a row Chiefs’ defence is still a cause for concern because they allowed an average Maritzburg side to expose them on several occasions, although they only conceded two goals. In central defence, Mozambiquan Edmilson Dove stood his ground and worked his socks off to offer solid defence in central positions. However, alongside him, Zitha Kwinika was the weak link. Often, he has been erratic this season and on Saturday he was upstaged by the pace of Maritzburg’s attackers. One clumsy tackle resulted in a close-in free-kick and Maritzburg scored from it.

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was not his usual calm self and perhaps could have offered a greater effort to save Maritzburg’s two goals. He did however stave off an early Maritzburg score after he saved a shot from Kwame Peprah. The rest of Amakhosi’s rearguard Dillon Solomons and Sfiso Hlanti performed the basics well, and were always looking to support counterattacks.