Kaizer Chiefs to release club captain Bernard Parker

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that the contract of club captain and veteran midfielder Bernard “Die Hond” Parker, 36, will not be extended beyond the current season when it comes to an on June 30. “Kaizer Chiefs will sadly not renew Bernard Parker’s contract when it expires at the end of June 2022,” said Chiefs in an official statement on Friday afternoon on the “a bona fide club legend”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Parker had spent 11 seasons as a Glamour Boy, having joined the club after leaving FC Twente. He won two league titles, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 after playing 359 games and scoring 62 goals. Kaizer Chiefs will sadly not renew Bernard Parker’s contract when it expires at the end of June 2022. Parker, a bona fide Kaizer Chiefs legend, will leave the Club he has served with distinction for 11 years...#ThankYouParker #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/GBtp1dc6e2 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 3, 2022 His last seven seasons were bittersweet for him as they endured a trophyless run, prompting him to go through a love-hate relationship with the supporters who wanted him to be released at times. With Chiefs currently under construction after the appointment of club legend Arthur Zwane, who’ll be assisted by Dillion Sheppard, as the new coach, there’s been a huge clear-out at the club this week.

Chiefs have released Parker, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, Kearyn Baccus, Daniel Cardoso, Daniel Akpeyi, Dumisani Zuma, Lazarous Kambole and goalkeeper coach, Lee Baxter. Anthony Akumu has been placed on the transfer list as he’s also expected to open up more foreign spots for the new arrivals next season. The club has already signed locals Ashly Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika. According to various reports, such as SABC Sport, Parker is expected to be offered an internal position at Chiefs, considering that he holds educational qualifications in marketing.

Story continues below Advertisement