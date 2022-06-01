Kaizer Chiefs told to pay the big bucks for midfield target

Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs have a huge summer of cleaning out and reinforcing ahead of the new season and unlike prior seasons, they have opted to do their work early this time around with duo Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Macheke already secured. Amakhosi's quest to capture players that fit the mould and structure of the Chiefs of yesteryear, particularly Yusuf Maart of Sekhukhune United has been somewhat hampered with the club setting a price tag they aren't willing to budge from.

"Yusuf isn't going as things stand. Remember, I am not a selling team. If you really need my player, when I say give me one cent you must give me that one cent. don't say you're going to give me half cent," said club CEO Jonas Malatji while speaking to Sowetanlive. "Yes, I have been approached by a few clubs, unfortunately I won't reveal their names, but the figures they tell me about don't even come close to what I am asking for." Maart, once on the books of Orlando Pirates has had a remarkable two years in the colours of Babina Noko. He was an integral part of his side's fight for promotion, grabbing a Bafana Bafana call-up while in playing in the GladAfrica Championship.

The Cape Town born man has featured in 92% of the club's matches this season and has looked at home whenever placed against some of the biggest hitters in the league. His fine performances and leadership abilities have been duly recognised at national team level as well with coach Hugo Broos affording him numerous call-ups this season as well.