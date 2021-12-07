Kaizer Chiefs unable to field a team for Golden Arrows clash as Covid-19 outbreak worsens

The update comes amidst the Covid-19 outbreak within the squad. The Amakhosi did not turn up for their Premiership fixture against Cape Town City last week owing to the internal squad outbreak. Since then, the PSL have been mum on any update regarding a resolution to the postponed fixture.

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they will not play against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Kwa-Zulu Natal tomorrow evening.

“Following further consultations with the medical department and management regarding the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that occurred at the Kaizer Chiefs Village last week, Kaizer Chiefs is unable to travel for the scheduled league match against Lamontville Golden Arrows, scheduled for Wednesday, 8 December at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban,” read the statement released on Kaizer Chiefs’ website.

Update: Chiefs Will Not Face Arrows



Following further consultations with the medical department and management regarding the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that occurred at the Village last week, Chiefs is unable to travel for the league match against Golden Arrows.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/IPz0zPMFep — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 7, 2021

The statement added that Chiefs have requested for all of their remaining fixtures in December to be postponed. Furthermore, they confirmed that positive Covid-19 cases within the camp have worsened since last weekend.

“In a concerted effort to restore the Village to an environment safe enough to be re-opened as soon as reasonably possible, the Club performed more Covid-19 tests on the available senior and junior teams’ players, members of the technical team and support staff on Monday morning. Sadly, the test results revealed that the outbreak of Covid-19 that initially motivated Kaizer Chiefs to put in a request for postponement of matches had spread further within the camp” added the statement.