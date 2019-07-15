From left to right: Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Shaun Bartlett with midfielder Willard Katsande, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele and coach Milutin Sredojevic pose with the Carling Cup. Photo: Supplied

It’s still nearly two weeks to go, but the sold-out signs have already gone up for the South African pre-season opener between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on 27 July. The Amakhosi confirmed on their website on Monday that the FNB Stadium clash will be played in front of a capacity crowd in the Carling Black Label Cup.

“Carling tickets sold out Tickets for the much anticipated Carling Black Label Cup are sold out. The pre-season friendly and showpiece featuring arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will take place on Saturday, 27 July at 3pm,” Chiefs said.

Both sets of fans will be able to see some of their new recruits in action, although the final teams – which are voted for by the public – will be announced on Friday, 26 July.

At the moment, new Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole already has enough votes to make the Chiefs starting XI, and the same applies to Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo.

Some of the other new faces at Naturena are James Kotei, Kearyn Baccus and Samir Nurkovic, while Pirates have brought in the likes of Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu, amongst others.

