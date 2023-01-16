Kaizer Chiefs want to repay their supporters with more consistent performances

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander says the team is yearning for consistency, especially given the lofty resources that have been put in place. Chiefs have world class facilities and best personnel that money can buy at their Village.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Amakhosi have failed to put management’s investment to good use and are enduring an unprecedented seven-year trophy-less streak. This season they were expected to do better, though, considering the host of new signings they made and the promotion of Arthur Zwane as their new coach. “Every coach has his own qualities, and there’s always something to learn. I can see that with Zwane. He brings something very different,” Alexander said.

“The guys carry it. We know what he wants. And if it works, we’ll look great. But we’ll just need to be consistent. With every day, we are getting better. “There’s everything at Chiefs. We have sports scientists, amazing doctors and good coaches. And as a player, to have that, it’s a big opportunity to win.” But so much for getting better, Chiefs were hammered 4-0 by AmaZulu on Friday, their second loss in a row after losing to Sekhukhune United.

Story continues below Advertisement

That loss to Sekhukhune hit hard given the fact that it happened when the club was also celebrating its 53rd birthday at home, FNB Stadium, that day. “To be honest, I don’t have an answer to that,” replied Alexander when he was quizzed on what they need to do to be consistent and win games. “But we are putting in everything and giving our best. The young players that came up (from the development structures) are very, very talented players.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Chiefs' world class infrastructure includes a development wing that has produced some of the best players for the club and national team, Bafana. And one of those players is Njabulo Blom, who recently left Amakhosi to join Major League Soccer side St Louis City in the US in December last year. “I must compliment the young players for their adaptation. I remember when I started my first few games, I was shaking and nervous,” Alexander said.

“But these boys have come in and they’ve shined. They have b***s. They are composed and they can play. So credit to the development at Kaizer Chiefs.” Since Blom’s departure, Zwane has been playing Samkelo Zwane (19) in the defensive midfielder role ahead of experienced campaigners like Alexander. But Alexander, who’s currently sidelined due to an injury, has heaped praise on young Zwane’s adaptation, saying he’s done well since being selected thus far.

“It’s not guaranteed that I’ll walk in and play when I’m fully fit. But it’s an opportunity for me to fight for my place when I return from my injury,” he said. “There are other guys. Phathutshedzo (Nange) and Siyethemba (Sithebe) are looking good. And Zwane has come in and he’s been doing very well as well.” Chiefs will want to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they host Sundowns who are also in action against SuperSport United on Monday night.