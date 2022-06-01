Kaizer Chiefs won’t be extending Samir Nurkovic’s contract

Cape Town - New Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane's squad for the new Dstv Premiership season is starting to take shape after the off-loading of striker Samir Nurkovic on Wednesday. After months of speculation that Nurkovic will be moving out of Naturena, Chiefs have now confirmed on social media that the Serbian forward’s contract that is set to expire at the end of June will not be renewed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nurkovic was a popular figure during former coach Stuart Baxter’s first tenure when he struck 14 goals in his maiden season at Chiefs. However, the 29-year-old has failed to hit those heights again even when Baxter returned for a second stint at the club last season. Kaizer Chiefs will not extend Samir Nurković’s contract when it expires on 30 June 2022, ending a three-year relationship. The popular Serbian forward began his Chiefs career like a house on fire, scoring 14 goals in his maiden season.



We wish Kokota all the best#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/1uEBsBBSjc — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 1, 2022 Nurkovic’s return of just a single goal in 13 appearances, coupled with his struggles with a tear to his meniscus during his Chiefs’ Caf Champions League run in 2021, has seen the club lose faith in him.

He has since been linked with a move to Premiership upstarts Royal AM, where he has reportedly signed a two-year deal. The ambitious KwaZulu-Natal club has though denied the transfer at this stage. “I am the one who signs players at Royal AM. However, I know nothing about this," Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi told football website GOAL.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chiefs have already replaced Nurkovic at Naturena with the arrival of Stellenbosch FC’s pacy winger Ashley du Preez. The two are vastly contrasting players with Du Preez’s game based on his pace to get behind the defence, while Nurkovic uses his strong physique to win balls in the air and hold it upfront for players to feed off him. This is clear indication that Zwane, who is eager to play ‘the Chiefs way’ under his tutelage, will return to a more silky style of football that the Amakhosi have always been renowned for.

Story continues below Advertisement