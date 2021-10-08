Kaizer Chiefs youngster attracting interest from the Spanish La Liga – report

According to The Citizen’s Phakaaathi , RCD Mallorca have been in dialogue with the Soweto giants about the 21-year-old Blom, who is rated as among the most exciting young players in South Africa.

However, it’s believed that Mallorca may be frightened out of the deal due to Chiefs’ demands, who are said to want R20 million for the player.

Blom can play in a number of positions and having broken into the Kaizer Chiefs first team this season, also recently made his senior international debut.

Mallorca were also close to sealing a loan move for another Bafana midfielder in Bongani Zungu last season, however the deal fell through at the last minute despite the player and club having agreed personal terms.