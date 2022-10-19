Keagan Dolly rescues a point for Kaizer Chiefs against TS Galaxy

Durban — Keagan Dolly scored a late free-kick to rescue a point for Kaizer Chiefs as they drew 1-1 against TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening. Amakhosi missed out on an opportunity to climb to third in the DStv Premiership and are now four points off league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The hosts made the perfect start, scoring in the opening seven minutes through Ashley Du Preez against a Rockets side boasting the record of second best defence in the league. Du Preez was delightfully played through on goal by George Matlou and the speedy winger took a decent first touch before firing a low shot past Melusi Buthelezi in the Galaxy goal. The visitors capitalised off what has become a frequent feature of Chiefs games, conceding at the first time of asking in the 33rd minute.

Bernard Parker who had been on the field for just two minutes, scored on his return to his old stomping grounds as he diverted Bathusi Aubaas' header into the Chiefs goal after a well worked set piece. A few minutes later and Galaxy doubled their advantage through frontman Djakaridja Traore in the 41st minute. Keagan Dolly restored parity in the latter stages of the second half as he scored a stunning free-kick in the 82nd. The winger scored his second free-kick and his third goal of the season, ensuring that Chiefs grab a point at home.

The Ivory Coast international striker showed great athleticism and instinct as he powered over Chiefs defender Dove Edmilson to score a well taken header and hand his side the advantage heading into the breaki. For Chiefs Head Coach Arthur Zwane, it was a matter of his side finding their technical confidence and composure in front of goal as their wastefulness in front of goal continued to hamper their results. However his biggest worry should've been his side's leakiness at the back as they conceded for the sixth league match in a row, putting them second on the most goals conceded list.

