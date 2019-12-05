JOHANNESBURG - Following TS Galaxy’s surprise Nedbank Cup victory last season, the First Division play-offs for the competition last weekend piqued my interest.
Which of the Glad Championship sides would remain in line to test themselves against the might of the Absa Premiership clubs, I wondered?
Would TS Galaxy prove that their success was no fluke by qualifying? After all, their owner Tim Sukazi was actually of the view his team should have got a bye into the first round proper - a statement he repeated after they won their play-off.
I was particularly keen to see if Moroka Swallows would make it into the first round proper. What with the club eager to make a return to the elite league, surely nothing would prove their readiness better than them getting to play against the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
But alas, the once Beautiful Birds did not make the cut.