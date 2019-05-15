Hlompho Kekana was a big part of Mamelodi Sundowns success again this season. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Hlompo Kekana was the star of the show for Mamelodi Sundowns as they captured their ninth Premier Soccer League (PSL) triumph. His stellar performances for Sundowns have been rewarded with three PSL award nominations. The prestigious awards ceremony will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre on Sunday night. The nominees were announced on Monday in Durban.

Kekana has been a pillar of strength for the Brazilians. He's been a regular feature in their starting XI and a consistent performer.

Kekana was nominated for three PSL accolades. He will battle it out against his teammate Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates for the PSL Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season.

Kekana is not overly excited by his personal achievements. For him it's all about Sundowns.

“It feels good to be nominated for the PSL awards knowing that we won the league. It is a good feeling for us," he said.

"For me, I’m just happy to win the league for the sixth time. That is something that I should be proud off. I’m happy that we managed to win the trophy this season."

Kekana has been consistent for the past five years. He has been unlucky to miss out on some of the most important awards despite being nominated in the past.

“I would say the love of the game has been key in my success. I’ve put a lot of hard work into my game," he said.

"I always say, the more you give the more you receive. I sleep well because I know that I give 100 percent all the time. I’m proud about my work.

"But for me, it is always about putting the team first. My teammates are always pushing me. I’m grateful to be surrounded by this great team of players.

"I’m excited that I’ve managed to be nominated for the PSL awards for the past five years. I’ve never seen that in the country and I’m proud of that.

"I’m looking forward to next season and I will try and better what I’ve achieved this season."

Kekana lifted two league titles during his stint with SuperSport United and has delivered four triumphs for Sundowns.

Asked if there’s one award he really wants to win on Sunday, Kekana replied: “I can’t chose one out of the three awards that I’ve been nominated for. I’m just happy that I’ve won the league six times. Not many of us have managed to win those milestones. Awards are just a motivation that you’ve done well for the season.

“It wasn’t any easy season for the club. We’ve played more football than anyone in the league but still we managed to win the league. That says a lot about our team. We are happy that we won the league,” Kekana stated.

Kekana is still going strong at the age of 33 and is not intending to stop any time soon.

“I will play until I can’t play anymore. I have a huge love for the game if football. I play football to get joy. It is not about me or the money but it is about the love for the game. It is more than just a game for me,” Kekana elaborated.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook