Hlompho Kekana has been nominated for the PSL Footballer of the season award. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns duo Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane will be up against Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch for the ultimate prize of 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Season. Kekana and Zwane are fresh of winning the league title with Masandawana. While Lorch was hailed by his coach Mulitin “Micho” Sredojevic as Pirates' best player this season.

The Premier Soccer League announced the full list of nominees a short while ago.

The trio will also square up against each other in two other categories: They have been nominated by their peers for the 2018/19 Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season Award and also for the Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season.

In the category of the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season, Cape Town City’s Benni McCarthy joins last season’s two nominees Buccaneers' Sredojevic and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane.

In the Absa Premiership Young Player category, SuperSport United’s Teboho Mokoena has been nominated together with Cape Town City’s Gift Links and Bongani Sam from Bloemfontein Celtic.

In the MTN8 category, two Cape Town City players; Thabo Nodada and Peter Leeuwenburgh have been nominated with Bradley Grobler from SuperSport United.

Baroka FC appear twice in the Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament category with goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and captain Mduduzi Mdantsane. They are nominated with Orlando Pirate’s Lorch.

The Nedbank Cup category is dominated by both TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs. TS Galaxy’s Zakhele Lepasa has two nominations: Most Promising Player and Player of the Tournament.



In the Most Promising Player category, he is joined by teammate Terrence Mashego and Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphesakhe Ntiya-ntiya.

For the Nedbank Cup Player of the Season, the other two players are Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs.

Full list of nominees:

Footballer of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season:

Benni McCarthy (Cape Town City)

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Milutin Sredojevic (Orlando Pirates)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season:

Gift Links (Cape Town City)

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)

Bongani Sam (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:

Peter Leeuwenburgh (Cape Town City)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ronwen Willawns (SuperSport United)

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season:

Sifiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits)

Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Ricardo Nascimento (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

Peter Leeuwenburgh (Cape Town City)

Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:

Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka FC)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Baroka FC)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player:

Zakhele Lepasa (TS Galaxy)

Terence Mashego (TS Galaxy)

Siphesakhe Ntiya-ntiya (Kaizer Chiefs)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:

Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Zakhele Lepasa (TS Galaxy)

Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs)

MultiChoice Diski Challenge Most Precious Find:

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Sipho Chaine (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)

MultiChoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament:

Siboniso Conco (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Lindani Ndelu (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)

Match Officials:

Nomination not available as yet.

