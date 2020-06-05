Khama Billiat is happy at Kaizer Chiefs, says agent Mike Ngobeni

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN – A wave of speculation about Kaizer Chiefs star forward Khama Billiat returning to Mamelodi Sundowns always pops up whenever we are approaching the transfer window. This was the case again recently, and the Zimbabwean’s business manager Mike Ngobeni has become familiar with it. Ngobeni has vehemently denied that his client might be on the move to his former club, confirming that Billiat is committed to his contract with the Glamour Boys. The arrival of Billiat whipped Chiefs fans into a frenzy, but the 29-year-old is yet to perform like he did at Chloorkop. With niggling injuries hampering his consistency, Billiat has blown hot and cold and the Amakhosi faithful are patiently waiting for him to rediscover his best. Ngobeni has clarified the future of Billiat at Chiefs. “If there’s any club that wants to buy Khama, they must go to Kaizer Chiefs and buy him. Khama is not free and he has never complained about Chiefs. These are just rumours, he is happy at Chiefs. If someone wants him, they can call me and I will refer them to Chiefs.

But I understand (the rumours), Khama is a big name now. I don’t remember the day when he called me and said please find me a new club,” Ngobeni said.









When PSL action resumes, Billiat will be hoping to put behind a string of unconvincing performances and do something spectacular.

“Khama will be entering his last year of his contract with Chiefs next season, but has a two-year option. Not a lot of people were happy when he moved to Chiefs and the speculation on the package and buying of cars has made things worse.

His personal life is his personal life, but the problem about us black people is that we are born with jealousy. We have this illusion that if you are driving Lamborghini you must be arrested. His situation is like Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Even if he does nothing, they are always all over him.

When he is injured, Pogba is not supposed to be injured. If the team loses, it is Pogba. It is the same thing with Khama (at Chiefs),” Ngobeni lamented.

“Khama will always give his all if he is given an opportunity to play. He was not forced to sign with Chiefs and he is happy at Chiefs.”

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook