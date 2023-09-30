Khanyisa Mayo scores twice as Cape Town City beat Cape Town Spurs in iKapa derby

Hosts Cape Town City ran out convincing 2-1 winners against Cape Town Spurs in the Premier Soccer League's Western Cape Derby on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium after scores were locked at 1-all at the break. The outcome meant that Spurs have yet to score a DStv Premiership point this season and were condemned to their seventh defeat in their opening seven matches. This is a record for the worst start to the season in the PSL era.

Midfielder Chumani Butsaka, who was playing out wide down the right flank in Spurs' 4-5-1 playing pattern broke clear down the left and made his way deep into the City half. Once the opposition defence closed in he reeled out a defence-splitting pass to teammate Ashley Cupido who slipped the ball from an acute angle past City keeper Darren Keet (1-0). In the ensuing play, Spurs' play enjoyed a lift but despite threatening twice they were unable to extend their lead. For the rest of the first half, Spurs seemed to sit back and allowed City to run at them. By the time the first half reached the closing stages City were enjoying a 60% possession advantage, and they managed several final third entries without initial success.

The next goal was also scored at a critical stage of the game as Spurs surrendered their lead after their central defender Rushwin Dortley was blown up for a handball by referee Thando Ndzandzeka. Venezuelan striker Darwin González stepped up for City and made no mistake from the 'spot' (1-1). Earlier in the half Spurs goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom who was first tested in the 26th minute crashed into teammate Clayton Daniels while looking to deal with a goalmouth cross. Daniels was stretchered and returned three minutes later but made way for Siyanda Msane 11 minutes ahead of the halftime break. City coach Eric Tinkler also made a change which saw Colombian Juan Camilo Zapata, who failed to make an impact, make way for attacking midfielder Thabiso Kutumela.

In the second half City continued with a high press and looked the likelier to score as the game wore on. Spurs brought off some penetrative plays down the flanks without making an impact in the final third. City on the other hand threatened on occasions and Spurs' defence looked vulnerable. FULL TIME | Some things never change.



That vulnerability came to the fore in the 69th minute when Spurs were unable to cut off a low goalmouth cross from González and striker Khanyisa Mayo darted in between two defenders to score and make it 2-1. Mayo came within a whisker of scoring again seven minutes later but Spurs midfield kingpin Morne Nel cleared off his goalline. Five minutes from the end, Mayo was not to be denied and managed a second goal to wrap up City's morale-boosting 3-1 win.