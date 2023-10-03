Khanyisa Mayo sinks his father’s old club as Cape Town City beat Kaizer ‘Chips’

Kaizer Chiefs will have to give their supporters more than potato chips to feast on if they are going to keep harmony around the club. A day after launching their new project – the Kaizer Chiefs potato chips – Chiefs lost 1-0 to Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership in front of their supporters at FNB Stadium.

It was not only a loss that broke Chiefs’ momentum but one that could have resulted in the agitation of their fans who are already running the risk of being banned after three acts of hooliganism. Chiefs have already been fined three times by the PSL disciplinary committee for their supporters’ acts acts of hooliganism after losses this season, with the league's prosecutor Zola Majavu declaring that they'll be banned for one game after their fourth act. However, there was a smooth finish to the match as there were no objects that were thrown around, having the dejected supporters streamed out of the venue peacefully.

For City, though, this was a good trip as they recorded their successive win to climb up to fifth on the log with 13 points, two ahead of the seventh placed Chiefs. Having bounced back from their MTN8 semi-final set-back with a win over Sekhukhune United in their last game, Chiefs were expected to build on that. But it wasn’t to be. City who had dusted off their five-game winless streak with an emphatic 3-1 win over Cape Town Spurs in the iKapa derby last weekend kept their revival going.

Chiefs’ coach Molefi Ntseki had made a unique approach, starting Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Edson Castillo and Yusuf Maart for the first time in the midfield. It was the first time the trio started together, having Mthethwa arrived a fortnight ago as Castillo and Maart had been handling the midfield duties since the start of the season. That approach brought stability to Amakhosi’s engine room, particularly in the first half, as Mthethwa played as the anchor, while Maart and Castillo got more freedom.

The match went into the break still goalless. And that’s because there were few chances created by either side, despite Chiefs dominating possession. Chiefs, though, appeared as though they’d burst into the lead first, having Ashley Du Preez tested waters with a hard and low shot that sailed wide of the target. Du Preez had a second bite at goal, but he didn’t take that chance as he headed straight to goalkeeper Dareen Keet who was looking for his fourth clean sheet in the league.

And with City barely threatening Itumeleng Khune, who was filling in for the injured Brandon Petersen, Christian Saile saw his glancing header sail wide on the stroke of half-time. With Chiefs having dominated possession in the first half, Ntseki didn’t see a need to ring the changes early in the second – unlike his counterpart Eric Tinkler. Tinkler made three changes during half-time and that paid dividends, with substitute Darwin Gonzalez doing well to race to the box before teeing up Khanyisa Mayo who calmly headed home.

It must have been a bitter-sweet moment for Mayo who grew up supporting Amakhosi, having his father Patrick made his mark for himself at the club. Chiefs’ supporters gave themselves a glimmer of hope as they cheered on the introduction of Keagan Dolly who was making his first appearance of the season after a long-term injury. Dolly nearly repaid the faith the supporters showed in him as he whipped in a telling which connected with Njabulo Ngcobo’s diving only to be saved off the line by Keet.