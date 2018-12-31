Mabhudi Khenyeza is set to rejoin former coach Muhsin Ertugral in the dugout at Maritzburg United. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mabhudi Khenyeza is retiring from football and will be joining Maritzburg United as an assistant coach. Independent Media has been reliable informed by a close source that Khenyeza is leaving AmaZulu and he is on his way to the Team of Choice.

Muhsin Ertugral joined Maritzburg last week on a two and half year contract. He replaced the departed Fadlu Davids.

"Mabhudi has left AmaZulu. He is joining Maritzburg United. Two days ago, he informed the club's General Manager, Lunga Sokhela that Muhsin has approached him. The club granted him an opportunity to leave. Yesterday, he trained for the last time. He also informed his colleagues that he is leaving," a close source explained.

Khenyeza joined Usuthu in 2016 from Lamontville Golden Arrows. Another source at Usuthu confirmed the departure of Khenyeza.

" Yes, it is true. He is leaving the club. He is very passionate about coaching. He is joining Maritzburg United. He informed his teammate on Sunday after the training that he is leaving. It is sad because the club can't organise a proper farewell for him," a source said.

Khenyeza started his professional career back in 2001 when he was at Maritzburg City. He made his name at Abafana Bes'thende before joining Kaizer Chiefs in 2008.

AmaZulu's team manager, Qedi Dlamini, said they won't stand in Khenyeza's way.

"He has informed us about that. He is still contracted to us. We will sit down and discuss (about) his interest. He knows that we had a plan for him after his football career here at AmaZulu but we won't stand on his way. We will make a proper statement during the day about the latest on Khenyeza, " Dlamini explained.

Maahier Davids left his position as an assistant coach. United chairman, Farook Kadodia, confirmed that they are talking to Khenyeza.

"I can't comment much about Mabhudi. I will see him today and negotiate a contract with him. Once everything is finished we will inform the public." Kadodia elaborated.

Khenyeza's move to United surprised masses in football fraternity in South Africa because they had a rocky relationship during their stint with Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town.

United are at the bottom of the table currently in the Absa Premiership.





IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook