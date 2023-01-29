KZN derby between AmaZulu and Richards Bay ends all square, Chippa United beat Maritzburg

Durban — Katleho Maphathe scored a stoppage-time leveller as Richards Bay rescued a point in a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.
This result means The Natal Rich Boyz further cement their place in second spot while AmaZulu retain eighth place.
Thabo Qalinge broke the deadlock for the visitors, scoring his first top-flight goal in over two years.
January arrival Junior Dion made a run between defenders and he was delightfully found by Pule Ekstein and, after composing himself, rolled the ball for the on-rushing Qalinge who tapped home from close range.
Richards Bay captain Maphathe emerged in the final minutes of stoppage time to rescue a point for the high-flying debutante.
The experienced right-back popped up late in the box after a chaotic scramble and fired past a group of defenders and into the top corner to rescue a point for home side.
Looking to add to their five goals in their last two matches, Usuthu coach Romain Folz fielded the same attacking three for the third time in a row with Qalinge, Dion and Dumisani Zuma leading the charge.
For Richards Bay, Somila Ntsundwana and Lubuyo Memela sharpened their swords looking to strike the decisive blow against their former team AmaZulu.
Meanwhile, at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha, Etiosa Ighodaro scored the only goal as Chippa United edged Maritzburg United 1-0 in the other Sunday afternoon game.
IOL Sport