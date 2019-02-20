Chippa United are unbeaten in the last six matches since Larsen took over. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – It is going to be business as usual for Clinton Larsen when Chippa United battle his former club, Lamontville Golden Arrows, in an Absa Premiership showdown at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 8pm on Friday. Larsen parted with Abafana Bes’thende in December before taking over at the Chilli Boys.

“It is going to be business as usual for me. I don’t get emotional, not at all. I’ve done it before against Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United,” Larsen said about facing Arrows.

“We are unbeaten in the last six matches since I took over. We want to build the momentum and keep the winning form,” he added.

“We are playing a good team in Arrows. I know some of their players’ strengths and weaknesses. But our preparations are normal. The fact that I was with Arrows doesn’t make our job easier.

They have a new coach who has changed a few things. Danny Venter is their main man. He is making them play. Lerato Lamola and Knox Mutizwa are also dangerous upfront. They sometimes play with three or four at the back and we will be prepared for either of the two,“ Larsen elaborated.

Chippa play with a lot of confidence which is something that never happened under Joel Masutha.

“When I arrived, we were slow in our build up. We never really had too many box entries. I’ve changed that. We are now penetrative and decisive in the opposition area.

We have improved in our offensive play. We are also defending from the front,” Larsen stated.







