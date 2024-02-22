Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, February 22, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Late Pule Ekstein goal sends AmaZulu into next round of Nedbank Cup

The Nedbank Cup trophy on display

FILE - The Nedbank Cup trophy on display. Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Share

Pule Ekstein scored a dramatic late winner as AmaZulu beat KwaZulu-Natal rivals Royal AM on Thursday to advance to the round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Usuthu brushed themseves off after last weekend’s shock loss to Cape Town Spurs to put up a good show in their clash against their provincial rivals.

Despite not controlling the match, Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin’s team were better with the little ball possession they had, and managed to take 12 shots at goal throughout the clash, with five of them testing Hugo Nyame in the Thwihli Thwahla goal.

Nyame stood strong, though, and frustrated the AmaZulu forwards as the game went on.

However, everything changed when former Kaizer Chiefs star Ekstein put the ball in the back of the net from close range to sent his team into the next round of the competition.

AmaZulu head coach would have been pleased with the result, especially after last weekend’s capitulation against the hapless Cape Town, and with a clash against the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns on the horizon.

Remaining Nedbank Cup fixtures

Friday 23 February

Golden Arrows v TS Galaxy, 7pm

Stellenbosch FC v Pretoria Callies, 7pm

Saturday 24 February

JDR Stars v Hungry Lions, 3pm

Platinum City Rovers v Moroka Swallows, 3pm

Ravens FC v Spain FC, 3pm

Crystal Lake FC v Pirates, 3pm

Richards Bay v Polokwane City, 6pm

Sunday 25 February

D’General FC v Madridistas FC, 3pm

Maritzburg United v Paarl United, 3pm

NC Pros FC v Chippa United, 3pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Milford FC, 6pm

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Royal AMAmaZuluPSLNedbank CupSoccer