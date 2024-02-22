Late Pule Ekstein goal sends AmaZulu into next round of Nedbank Cup

Pule Ekstein scored a dramatic late winner as AmaZulu beat KwaZulu-Natal rivals Royal AM on Thursday to advance to the round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup.
Usuthu brushed themseves off after last weekend’s shock loss to Cape Town Spurs to put up a good show in their clash against their provincial rivals.
Despite not controlling the match, Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin’s team were better with the little ball possession they had, and managed to take 12 shots at goal throughout the clash, with five of them testing Hugo Nyame in the Thwihli Thwahla goal.
Nyame stood strong, though, and frustrated the AmaZulu forwards as the game went on.
However, everything changed when former Kaizer Chiefs star Ekstein put the ball in the back of the net from close range to sent his team into the next round of the competition.
AmaZulu head coach would have been pleased with the result, especially after last weekend’s capitulation against the hapless Cape Town, and with a clash against the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns on the horizon.
Remaining Nedbank Cup fixtures
Friday 23 February
Golden Arrows v TS Galaxy, 7pm
Stellenbosch FC v Pretoria Callies, 7pm
Saturday 24 February
JDR Stars v Hungry Lions, 3pm
Platinum City Rovers v Moroka Swallows, 3pm
Ravens FC v Spain FC, 3pm
Crystal Lake FC v Pirates, 3pm
Richards Bay v Polokwane City, 6pm
Sunday 25 February
D’General FC v Madridistas FC, 3pm
Maritzburg United v Paarl United, 3pm
NC Pros FC v Chippa United, 3pm
Kaizer Chiefs v Milford FC, 6pm
IOL Sport