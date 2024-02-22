Late Pule Ekstein goal sends AmaZulu into next round of Nedbank Cup

Usuthu brushed themseves off after last weekend’s shock loss to Cape Town Spurs to put up a good show in their clash against their provincial rivals.

Pule Ekstein scored a dramatic late winner as AmaZulu beat KwaZulu-Natal rivals Royal AM on Thursday to advance to the round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup .

Despite not controlling the match, Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin’s team were better with the little ball possession they had, and managed to take 12 shots at goal throughout the clash, with five of them testing Hugo Nyame in the Thwihli Thwahla goal.

Nyame stood strong, though, and frustrated the AmaZulu forwards as the game went on.

However, everything changed when former Kaizer Chiefs star Ekstein put the ball in the back of the net from close range to sent his team into the next round of the competition.