DURBAN – Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns left-back, Mosa Lebusa, has learnt to see beyond life’s challenges to get to where he is in his football career.
His journey has been nothing short of inspirational. After the team he captained was docked points and, as a result, were dumped into the National First Division for fielding an eligible player two seasons ago, the diminutive left-footer has bounced back to play for a club that is among the best in Africa.
Lebusa had resigned himself to First Division football as captain of Ajax Cape Town when the club was fined points for a transgression. But he was then plucked from that pending misery by Mamelodi Sundowns and now even gets called up for Bafana Bafana.
He describes that experience as the most painful in his career so far.
“Everyone has their ups and downs in life or in their careers; it’s the way life is. I got relegated with the team that I captained and it was traumatic. The next moment, I won the league (with Sundowns) and here I am today representing my country,” Lebusa said of his journey.