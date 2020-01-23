Stellies won both matches against Highlands Park (4-1) and Baroka FC (1-0) to move up to 11th place on the standings.
The veteran shot-stopper was on the bench for the first round of 15 games that saw Stellies at the wrong end of the table and in desperate need of a change in fortunes.
While the men from the Winelands with Boy de Jong in goal ended last year with a 1-0 victory away to fellow strugglers Baroka, things took a turn for the worse at the start of 2020 when they lost two home fixtures on the bounce to Bidvest Wits (2-0) and Bloemfontein Celtic (2-1).
Head coach Steve Barker reacted by dropping De Jong and turning to a man who played a pivotal role for the club in last season’s National First Division that they ended up winning to gain passage to the PSL.