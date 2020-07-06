Lehlohonolo Seema quits Bloem Celtic, signs deal with Chippa United

DURBAN - Lehlohonolo Seema has quit Bloemfontein Celtic and signed a three-year with Chippa United.

Celtic confirmed the news on their Twitter account, before Chippa revealed that Seema is on his way to the Eastern Cape.

The former Orlando Pirates captain joined Phunya Sele Sele back in 2013, where he served as an assistant coach to various coaches at the club.





"We would like to confirm the resignation of Lehlohonolo Seema as the head coach of the club," Celtic tweeted.





"Coach Seema has been at the club since 2013. He added more value to the club and was a great asset. We wish him all the best in his career going forward."









Despite all the financial woes that Celtic were going through, Seema kept them going on the field of play. Celtic are currently in the semi finals of the Nedbank Cup where they are pitted against Baroka FC. They are also in a good position to avoid the relegation battle.





The departure of Seema will be a massive blow for Celtic, who were on the verge of relocating to Mpumalanga until businessman Lebo Mokoena came to their rescue.





Chippa decided against renewing the loan deal of coach Rhulani Mokwena and Seema fill that void.



