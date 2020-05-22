Leonardo Castro signs two-year contract extension at Kaizer Chiefs
CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs have announced that striker Leonardo Castro will be remaining with the club after extending his contract for a further two years.
Speculation surrounding the Colombian’s future at Naturena has been rife with earlier reports suggesting he was on the way out after failing to convince the Amakhosi heirarchy that he was deserving of a new deal.
However, a deal was reached and the 31-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns striker was ecstatic.
“Thank you so much. I am very happy with the Chairman Kaizer Motaung and the club,” he said in a statement posted on the club’s website.
“I am also grateful to continue to wear the Gold & Black. This is sensitive for me because I have not won a trophy yet with the team. And to leave without a gold medal would be a defeat for me,” he said.
Castro happy to extend his stay— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 22, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs and Leonardo Castro have reached an agreement to extend their relationship with a further 2 years ending on 30th June 2022.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/TCdWl0wMNA
League leaders Amakhosi were favourites to lift their first Absa Premiership title since 2015 before the football season was suspended due to the spread of the novel coronavirus that has affected sport around the world.
The lanky striker has won trophies – all with Sundowns – since he came to South Africa, and formed a deadly partnership with Khama Billiat – now also at Chiefs – and Keagan Dolly famously dubbed CBD.
IOL Sport