Leonardo Castro signs two-year contract extension at Kaizer Chiefs

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs have announced that striker Leonardo Castro will be remaining with the club after extending his contract for a further two years.

Speculation surrounding the Colombian’s future at Naturena has been rife with earlier reports suggesting he was on the way out after failing to convince the Amakhosi heirarchy that he was deserving of a new deal.

However, a deal was reached and the 31-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns striker was ecstatic.

“Thank you so much. I am very happy with the Chairman Kaizer Motaung and the club,” he said in a statement posted on the club’s website.

“I am also grateful to continue to wear the Gold & Black. This is sensitive for me because I have not won a trophy yet with the team. And to leave without a gold medal would be a defeat for me,” he said.