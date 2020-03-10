Leopards need to take down stumbling Wits

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG – Black Leopards will make the trip to Johannesburg encouraged by AmaZulu’s shock defeat of Kaizer Chiefs and definitely confident they too can get a big win. Lidoda Duvha visit a BidVest Wits side that is still mathematically in the championship running - albeit only just - for an Absa Premiership clash tonight (7.30pm kick-off). On a two-match losing streak, having lost Limpopo derbies at Polokwane City and Baroka FC on successive weekends, Leopards are now propping up the 16-team elite league table with just 20 points after Usuthu’s stunning victory at Amakhosi on Saturday. The pressure is therefore immense on Thabo Matlaba and Co to get the better of a Wits outfit that has gone off the boil and find themselves outside the top five after having long looked like serious challengers.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

They too are winless in their last two matches following that defeat by SuperSport United and a goalless stalemate with Chippa United at the weekend.

Suddenly those games in hand no longer seem to be a big threat to Chiefs as Wits can only get to 40 points, a massive eight less than the pace-setters, should they win them both.

Surely now, the drive for Hunt would be to strive for a second place finish in order to get into the CAF Champions League next year although that too appears a bridge too far.

The Wits coach appears to have finally cottoned on to the importance of participating in continental competition as he waxed lyrical about how mentally strong his players had become from their CAF Confederation Cup run in which they reached the group stage.







The Star

Like us on Facebook