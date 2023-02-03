Cape Town — Bradley Grobler, one of the best finishers in the DStv Premiership, could hold the trump card in Saturday’s SuperSport United versus Cape Town City FC clash in Pretoria (start 5.30pm). Both Grobler and his team, SuperSport, have been off-colour of late but if he strikes form against City, the chances are that SuperSport will end a four-match winless streak. Their poor run of form has seen rookies Richards Bay move into second place behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

During this four-match winless streak, goals also dried up for Grobler, who last scored at the start of January. His goal gave the side a slender 1-0 win over City in Green Point. The goal took his tally to 97 in South African football annals. With a place in the historic SA football annals beckoning, Grobler may be pumped to score more. Presently he is joint second on the season’s leading goal scorer’s list, which is headed by Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile with eight goals, followed jointly by Grobler and Kaizer Chiefs’ Bonfils Bimenyimana, each with seven goals. Goals by Grobler could propel the team to second place on the standings, and take him to the top of the scorers’ list.

Last week, Grobler could have had two goals against Swallows but the sharp reflexes of goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa denied him the chance to add to his haul of seven for the campaign. The other player key to SuperSport’s success is winger Aubrey Ngoma, a former City player. Last week he enjoyed a fine game against Swallows and was unfortunate not to get his name on the score sheet after rattling the crossbar with a venomous strike from range in the first half before blazing over from 12 yards out later on.

For City, Venezuelan Darwin Gonzalez has fitted well into the team and last week scored his fifth goal of the season against Stellies. Gonzalez has developed an understanding with fellow South American Juan Camilo Zapata when the team takes play into the final third. In defence, City’s Taariq Fielies will be targeting an improved performance. He seemed rattled by the pace of Stellies last week but he has been good in the past, helping them keep five clean sheets in 16 starts. There could be an interesting clash at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday evening when Marumo Gallants host Sekhukhune United (start 8pm).

After Gallants’ winless run, Gallants chairman Abram Sello decided to place coach Dan Malesela and technical director Harris Choeu on special leave. In their place, he appointed assistant coach Raymond Mdaka as the interim coach and Dylan Kerr as a consultant. “I believe that Malesela and his team have done their best. However, the results show that it’s time to reflect and come up with different tactics,” said Sello. "Losing games takes its toll mentally, physically and emotionally. “Therefore, this opportunity will allow the technical team to re-energise and come back with improved strategies.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the luxury of pausing football games during this period, and therefore we have an interim technical team taking the reins for now.” Sekhukhune are also looking to pick up the pieces after a 2-0 loss to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Brandon Truter, Sekhukhune's coach, said his team is a work in progress. “I think we could have applied ourselves better,” said Truter. “I think we lacked a bit of decision-making in possession and decision-making in the final third.

“We have so much quality that isn’t available at the moment, this team is a work in progress, and it is a team that is moving forward.” One player to look out for is Victor Letsoalo. The speedy forward has been one of Sekhukhune’s best players of late and can be a match winner on the day. Letsoalo shines in one-on-one situations, an element Sekhukhune could use to break down the Gallants backline.

At the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth hosts Chippa United will take Cape visitors Stellenbosch, at 3.30pm. Chippa will be hoping Nigerian striker Etiosa Ighodaro can score for a fourth game in a row, and his partnership alongside fellow Nigerian Chibuike Ohizu is beginning to flourish. @Herman_Gibbs