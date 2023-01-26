Local clubs should look at themselves before criticising Sundowns, says AmaZulu boss

Durban — THE non-executive director of AmaZulu FC, Mfundo Zungu, has urged Premier Soccer League clubs to take a hard look at themselves before accusing Mamelodi Sundowns of buying their way to success.
Zungu addressed members of the media as Usuthu launched their development plan of action named “Project 2032’ Thursday afternoon.
Usuthu enlisted the services of retired professionals Mbulelo ‘OJ’ Mabizela (Under-13 assistant coach) and Reneilwe Letsholonyane (Under-17 head coach) as part of an eight-man team involved with the youth divisions at the club.
Zungu brushed away accusations of Sundowns using their financial muscle to sustain their success and said other clubs should follow suit just like Usuthu have with their new initiative.
“A lot of the conversations going around now is how Sundowns are buying the league or only winning because they can outspend everyone else but I think everyone that’s saying that should take a hard look at themselves and see if they’re doing enough in the way of youth development because that’s where it also starts,” said Zungu.
“We can’t talk about buying player ABC when your own house isn’t in order. So my challenge to other PSL clubs is to start taking the youth seriously.
“The likes of Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City have done impressive work and you can see the number of players they’re promoting to their first teams.”
Zungu’s role at Usuthu includes overall strategic oversight, restructuring and revitalising the youth development programme, securing and renegotiating sponsorships, and managing sponsorship relations.
The most recent graduates of the AmaZulu academy have been the likes of Siphesihle Maduna, Msindisi Ndlovu and Philani Shange who have all had opportunities to feature this season under Brandon Truter or Romain Folz.
The KwaZulu-Natal club has always openly embraced the challenge of matching and eventually eclipsing the success of the currently dominant Brazilians from Chloorkop.
Zungu also took the opportunity to urge the South African Football Association (Safa) to contribute towards the development of coaches in youth departments.
“Some of the coaches we have brought on board have explained that although they have certain qualifications, they’d love to further their studies but unfortunately Safa doesn’t offer some of these courses,” said Zungu.
“This is for me a challenge our football administrators should be looking to take on.”