Lockdown causing players anxiety says Chiefs striker Kambole

JOHANNESBURG - With all soccer in South Africa currently suspended, Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazalous Kambole says it is a cause for anxiety for many players. Footballers are currently unable to train together during lockdown as SA remains in level four lockdown during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Zambia international Kambole told the Kaizer Chiefs website: “I don’t think anyone can claim to be happy in this period. What I can say is that I am working hard to be strong. It was a shock and difficult at the beginning to be in lockdown, but now I’m trying to cope. “It remains difficult but with the kind of support that we receive from the club, I am confident that together we will survive this difficult time. Remember football is our career, now we can’t play matches which is causing us anxiety.” Kambole admits he is thinking of the people of Zambia at this time, but says he is also focused on being ready to resume the season at short notice.

“The club has placed the team on standby, implying the players are not allowed to travel home to be with family in case they are required at a short notice to return to work,’ he said.

“We are professionals and being away from home is part of our job. But this is different because things are abnormal. I wish I was home to battle this situation with my family.

“At the same time, I’m grateful to still have a job and being able to provide for my family. Thanks to the club.”

In the meantime he is doing his best to stay fit and ready to play.

“Training alone is not enough to keep match fit. However, it is important to stay physically and mentally fit under guidance of the trainers.

“When we get allowed to get back to the pitch, we will catch up with ball work and take it one step at the time.

“I believe with God’s Grace that we will get through this situation. It is a painful experience, and it will require us to be strong, united and cooperative for us to get back to normality.”

African News Agency (ANA)