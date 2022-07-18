Long serving Happy Jele leaves Orlando Pirates as club rebuild continues

The 35-year-old spent 16 years on the books of the Sea Robbers, winning two league titles.

“Our central defender and Club Captain, who has reached the end of his contract will be leaving the club. This marks the end of Happy Jele’s momentous career with us,” stated Pirates on their website.

Jele’s departure forms part of the club’s plans to rebuild itself into a giant of South African and African football under new coach Jose Riveiro. The club has released several players this off season as it looks to improve its performances going forward.

Pirates indicated in the statement that they were open to retaining Jele’s services in a non-playing capacity, however, they added that the veteran still wants to continue playing professionally.