LOOK: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena posts sizzling snaps on Instagram

Durban — If his coaching career doesn’t pan out as he hoped it would, sizzling Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena can always fall back on modelling. The 35-year-old is well known for his tactical mastery on the football pitch, and his eloquent analysis on various football programmes has earned him praise all over social media.

However, his recent embarking into the modelling industry will further his reputation as a jack of all trades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani)

In photos on social media that are set to get a few hearts racing, Mokwena can be seen rocking black and purple fits with his chest out, a throwback to American pop legend Prince in his heyday. The former Orlando Pirates coach also earned himself a few digs from some of his former players and celebrities as the likes of Teko Modise, Happy Jele and DJ Naves made fun of some of the coaches’ poses in front of the camera. Mokwena recently took up the role of Sundowns head coach and has enjoyed great success and plaudits in his two matches in charge. He engineered the 5-0 thumping of Maritzburg United, before going on to beat Royal AM before the World Cup break.

Mokwena now has the task of ensuring the Brazilians defend their Premiership crown, which would make it six titles in a row. Mokwena and his players are currently hard at work as they prepare to take on one of his former clubs Pirates on December 30. @ScribeSmiso

