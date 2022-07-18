LOOK: Sundowns honour Mandela's legacy in style at Rustenburg Camp

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns took time out of their busy pre-season schedule to honour Nelson Mandela Day with the community of Rustenburg. Following an intense morning training session at Royal Marang, Masandawana hosted a football coaching clinic for over 200 kids from the Rustenburg local football association and the local community development initiative to celebrate Madiba’s life and legacy.

Tlhopie Motsepe, the chairman of The Brazilians was also involved in what was a truly fulfilling day for all the kids who had an opportunity to rub shoulders with their heroes. He expressed his joy at being able to amongst the proceedings of the day himself. As part of our #MandelaDay initiative, The Brazilians welcomed children from the community in Rustenburg to come and watch Bafana Ba Style train before participating a coaching clinic with Mamelodi Sundowns coaches and players!👆🇿🇦



📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/48k1sKJHlJ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 18, 2022 "We wanted to be in the community, we wanted to give our time and do what we can – which is to share the gift of sport with these wonderful children and it’s really been so special and amazing," he told the club's media department. 'I’m sure all the kids will go back home feeling like they are appreciated and that they see the value in themselves that we at Mamelodi Sundowns see in them.”

The Sundowns technical team are hard in preparations as they look to sharpen their boys ahead of what is expected to be a hard defence of their title with rivals strengthening ahead of the new season. Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was also pleased with the club's decision to plan an event of this nature even though the players are in the middle of a crucial part of the season. “It was a huge sacrifice for the team, during pre- season after having had a tough session in the morning but still the players, the technical team and everybody else gave themselves to this event," said Mngqithi

"The club is giving back to the community, we had to sacrifice a little bit and give ourselves to the community and to the kids who attended the event." @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport