Luxolo Badi named referee of the season while Stellenbosch FC will jet off to the UK

The award is a feather in the cap of Badi who beat off strong competition from Akhona Makalima.

Durban — The PSL have named Luxolo Badi as the Referee of the Season with Sandile Dilikane winning the Assistant Referee of the Season award. The announcement was made during a PSL ceremony on Wednesday.

It has since been announced that Makalima will serve as an official at the upcoming Women’s African Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Morocco next month.

The PSL also conducted the draw for next season’s DSTV Diski Shield tournament which returns to action following a two year break due to the pandemic. The tournament features the top eight finishers from last season’s Diski Challenge. After winning the Diski Challenge last season, Stellenbosch FC will be eyeing the Diski Shield tournament and will play against Maritzburg United.

It was also announced that Stellies have been rewarded with a trip to the United Kingdom next month as a prize for winning last season’s Diski Challenge. The trip to the UK will allow up and coming players from the Western Cape’s youth ranks to hone their craft while having the opportunity to play against teams in the UK and experience training facilities in the region.