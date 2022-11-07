Mahier Davids joins Pitso Mosimane’s Al-Ahli Saudi as assistant coach

According to MT Sports “The final member of the ‘Dream Team’ has made his way to Jeddah. Coach Maahier Davids will be joining Al Ahli FC as an assistant coach to coach Pitso Mosimane,” they wrote on their social media platforms.

Durban — Pitso Mosimane has further bolstered his technical team at Al Ahli Saudi by enlisting the services of Mahier Davids as his assistant coach.

Davids (who is also the younger brother of former Orlando Pirates and Maritburg United mentor Fadlu Davids) will join the team of analysts Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomons as well as strength and conditioning coach Kabelo Rangoaga.

The 36-year-old hold a Uefa A Licence and has served as an assistant coach to Ernst Middendorp, Kinnah Phiri, Fadlu Davids and John Maduka at various clubs like Santos, Free State Stars and most recently Maritburg United.

Mosimane has laid a two year plan at his new club as he intends to return Al Ahly to the top tier of Saudi Arabian football and he hasn’t made a bad start. He has collected seven points out of possible nine since his arrival and ‘The Greens’ trail leaders Al Falsy by seven points but have a game in hand.