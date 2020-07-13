Mahlasela just wants to play the game he loves after Kaizer Chiefs snub

DURBAN - Midfield maestro Kabelo Mahlasela says he is not deflated following his exit from Premier Soccer League leaders Kaizer Chiefs. Mahlasela is currently on loan at Polokwane City. His deal with the Glamour Boys expired at the end of last month. The club had an option to renew his contract, but decided against an extension. Mahlasela joined Amakhosi two seasons ago with huge expectations from Bloemfontein Celtic. Unfortunately, injuries have hampered his progress. In an interview with IOL Sport, Mahlasela stated that he is not bitter about having to bid farewell to Chiefs. “Leaving Kaizer Chiefs won’t affect me mentally. Such things do happen in football. It doesn’t only happen in South Africa, but across the world. Good players do leave top clubs,” an optimistic Mahlasela said.

“That’s why I say it won’t affect me. My job is to play football. The politics of football are not for me. What’s important for me is to play the game that I love.”

The idea behind his loan deal at Polokwane was for him to get back to his best and return to Amakhosi and show the fans his ability. But that opportunity won’t be materialising.

“If God needs me somewhere, I’ll be there. But if he doesn’t need me there, then I won’t be there. That’s the reality of life,” Mahlasela said.

“As a footballer, everywhere you go you learn. You don’t just play football for the sake of just going on to the pitch. I’ve also learned a lot during my time with Chiefs.”

Football has been at a standstill since mid-March because of the coronavirus. But Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza will address the media today at 12pm about a possible return to play.

According to a letter sent by PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala to South African Football Association acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, the league is set to resume this Saturday, July 18, and teams will be based in Gauteng.





BREAKING:



The Premier Soccer League Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza will hold a press conference on Monday, 13 July 2020.



The media conference will be at 12h00 LIVE on @SuperSportTV



The League will advise on other live platforms in due course. pic.twitter.com/1TnHhXJh0H — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 10, 2020





All the PSL clubs have resumed training.

“It feels good to be back on the field of play. We were inactive for a long period of time. Football is our lives. The last four months have not been easy. It is good to be back at training,” he added.

The number of positive cases in South Africa is escalating rapidly, but the league is pushing hard for the resumption of football.

“Everyone is worried. It is not only us as players. I think the whole country is worried about this,” Mahlasela said. “The safety of people comes first. Everyone is aware of what is happening.

“We just want to play football, but on the other hand we will leave all these precautionary measures to the PSL and government.

“We as footballers don’t have control over other things. All we do is play football.”

Mahlasela will finish the season with Polokwane City.

“My short-term goal in the next few months is to see myself on the field of play.”