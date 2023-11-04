Major shock as Richards Bay dump Orlando Pirates out of Carling Knockout on penalties

Richards Bay FC booked their spot in semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup as they shocked Orlando Pirates on post-match penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. The Natal Rich Boyz managed to hold the Sea Robbers to a goalless stalemate after extra time before finishing off the game 5-4 via penalties.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit book their place in their first ever cup semi-final while Pirates go four games without a victory for the first time under head coach Jose Riveiro. The unavailability of regular number one saw Melusi Buthelezi start his third game in a row for Pirates, looking to keep his second clean sheet in that period. Pirates had regressed in recent weeks, dropping valuable points in the DStv Premiership with many expecting to find their form in cup competition.

Salim Magoola’s decision to not partake in the Black Label sponsored cup due to religious reasons saw club head coach Kaitaino Tembo hand over the gloves to 22-year-old Philasande Manqele. Just as the thousands in attendance had expected, the Buccaneers began the more upbeat of the two teams, looking to make a flying start to the game. However, the hosts were determined to hold their own against their much favoured opponents.

The cagey nature of the encounter saw both keepers largely untrouble for the the first 40 minutes of the match and it was in the 42nd minute where Pirates nearly took the lead. A marauding run by Bandile Shandu saw him feed a through ball to Monnapule Saleng inside the box however Manqele got his angle right and blocked Saleng’s low shot. The urgency of the first stanza ending seemed to favour the visitors more as they went even closer in stoppage through left back Deon Hotto.

The flying Namibian international burst into the Richards Bay box and was well found with a through ball but with pressure on him, he scuffed his shot and hit the upright. Needing to rest or balance into the match, Tembo made two substitutes at the half time break as midfield duo Langelihle Mhlongo and Moses Mthembu came on for Nkululeko Miya and Abel Mabaso. The changes almost reaped immediate rewards, the hosts combined incisive forward passes before Thulani Gumede’s cross was missed by centimetres by Somila Nsundwa in the far post.

Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro recognised the turn of the tide early in the second half and quickly acted by introducing the attacking partnership of Karim Kimvuidi and Relebohile Mofokeng off the bench in the 60th minute. The latter stages of regular time of the encounter seemed to slow down as bodies began to tire out and level of creativity suffered.

Both Richards Bay and Pirates could not clinch a late winner, sending the game to extra-time. The demands of having to play extra time seemed to take its toll more on Richards Bay as bodies began to fall to the ground with cramps. However, even with the momentum, The Sea Robbers could capitalise on their momentum and needed penalties to decide the game.