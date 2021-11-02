Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu hungry for wins as league action returns

Durban – Fresh from their MTN8 final win over Cape Town City last weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns will be the firm favourites to defeat Maritzburg United when the two teams meet at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday. Sundowns enter the clash in good form, having won their last five consecutive league games. They sit atop the DStv Premiership standings and have yet to concede a goal in the top-flight so far this season.

Masandawana star Lyle Lakay believes that his side will go all out to win against the Team of Choice. “We won the MTN 8 but we have to forget that now. As professionals, we know that we should prepare properly. We had our moment where we celebrated but we have to be professional and focus on the next game. The guys are focused and hungry. We want to win every trophy. We are ready to fight,” said Lakay. Meanwhile, Maritzburg United have had a modest start to the new season. The Kwa-Zulu Natal have so far won three out of their league games to date. Ernst Middendorp’s side also enter the game on the back of a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy. While they will be underdogs, Middendorp will be sure to play a high defensive line in an attempt to frustrate Sundowns.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu will be looking to return to winning ways when they host struggling Marumo Gallants at the King Zwelethini Stadium this afternoon. Gallants are one of only two teams that remain without a win in the league this season, with the other being bottom of the table Galaxy. AmaZulu defender Tercious Malepe believes that his side must bounce back strongly following their last match which was a 2-0 defeat against Sekhukhune United. “The fatigue cannot be an excuse for the defeat to Sekhukhune. As professionals, we must make sure that we eat well and recover quickly for the next game. It’s a matter of looking at how we will bounce back. The guys are hyped and did not take the loss well as we had not lost in a long time. Going into the Gallants game, we will put all that we have into the game. We know how massive it is. It is important for us to get a victory. We are up for the fight,” said Malepe.