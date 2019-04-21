Mamelodi Sundowns are back in the running for the title. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns got back to winning ways in the Absa Premiership following a 2-1 victory over relegation threatened Baroka FC yesterday at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Following the 2-0 defeat to SuperSport United on Wednesday, Sundowns needed to dig deep to close the gap on pacesetters Orlando Pirates to three points, with a game in hand.

Sibusiso Vilakazi had a chance to put Sundowns in the lead after combination play with Lebohang Maboe only for goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze to save.

Thapelo Morena was next to ask questions. Hlompho Kekana then fired a free-kick into the stands.

Vilakazi, who’s in a race against time to impress national team coach Stuart Baxter for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad following an injury lay-off, won a penalty and Ricardo Nascimento converted past Chipezeze.

The Telkom Knockout champions levelled through striker Onkabetse Makgantai early in the second stanza.

But Themba Zwane put on his scoring boots to ensure that his team were in the driving seat yet again after being teed up by Maboe. From there onwards, skipper Kekana took matters into his hands, as he stabilised his team’s engine room to ensure that they secured their lead and bagged all three points.

While Sundowns were cruising, Baroka were dealt with a blow after Rodwell Chinyengetere got his marching orders for a foul on Kekana.

Sundowns’ next assignment will be at home to another team that faces the axe, Chippa United, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Baroka will hope to climb up the log when they travel to Goble Park on Wednesday to face Free State Stars, who are also languishing in the drop zone.





Sunday Independent