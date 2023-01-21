Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns’ continued to crack their whip on their ‘so called rivals’ as they were victorious over Kaizer Chiefs to beat their own record of 11 league wins in a row. Sundowns won courtesy of Neo Maema’s 20th minute goal against Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, a win that extended their lead to 17 points at the top of the league.

While this was a 12th league win in a row for Sundowns, surpassing their own record for the 2006/07 term, this was a chaotic third loss in a row for Chiefs. So much so that this loss piled the pressure on Chiefs who were booed to the locker room during half-time having Sundowns already scored the key goal. Both Chiefs and Sundowns are regarded as the heavyweights of local football. But such has been the gulf in fortunes, this was no titanic battle on paper.

Chiefs have been enduring a seven-year trophy-less run, while their search for redemption under Arthur Zwane is yet to yield the expected results so far. Sundowns, meanwhile, have been bossing local football. Such that they are in hunt of a sixth title in a row, a feat they are in control of as they lead the pile. But Downs' coach Rhulani Mokwena was modest in his approach, preaching that Chiefs weren’t bad in performance albeit results not going their way.

Mokwena troops, though, didn’t waste time in making this affair one sided, dominating possession from the outset as they wanted to exploit the pockets. Their inroads were futile in the opening stages as Chiefs repelled the danger, watching Peter Shalulile and his striking partner Cassius Mailula like a hawk. Chiefs managed a few turnovers of their own in the first half, though, with Ashley Du Preez causing all sorts of troubles for the Brazilians with his speed.

That feat nearly paid dividends for Amakhosi as Keagan Dolly lobbed a ball behind the defence, freeing Du Preez whose first touch let him down instead. Downs quickly annihilated Chiefs’ fire as they took hold of possession. And that paid dividends as Maema thundered home after Shalulile’s assist. That goal, which came after a great build up from Dowwns as Khuliso Mudau was enjoying free space on the wing, showed what they were all about.

Chiefs’ weakest point in the first half was Samkelo Zwane, 19, in the midfield as he was caught napping at times to the irk of the fans and Chiefs' bench. Such that it wasn’t surprising that Zwane was replaced by Siyethemba Sithebe at half-time. A change that made Chiefs tick early in the second half. Sithebe nearly found his assist after freeing Du Preez on goal, but the Chiefs forward unceremoniously hit the side-netting as he had Williams worried.

Against the run of play, Sundowns should have doubled their tally as Mailula danced in Chiefs' box, but his final effort unfortunately hit the side netting. Chiefs threw the kitchen sink at Downs in the later stages, using their fresh legs, but that didn’t pay off as Downs held on for a 12th league win in a row. Meanwhile, AmaZulu FC and Marumo Gallants played to a 1-all draw in their DStv Premiership match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.