Mamelodi Sundowns beat local rivals SuperSport United to advance to Cup semis

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns left it late as they beat rivals SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarter-final yesterday. At a cool Tuks Stadium, the win meant Sundowns kept their trophy defence alive and will join Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates in the semis.

The win meant a lot for Sundowns’ coaching duo of Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi, as they were celebrating their 100th game in charge. For SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt, it is back to the drawing board as they try to work on their Premiership form after recently winning their first match last week. After winning their respective matches in the league on Wednesday, the two teams came into the match high on confidence. But that didn’t change the fact that Sundowns were the clear favourites given their depth, while SuperSport relied on youngsters. The ineligibility of Grant Margeman, Ricardo Goss and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are on loan from Sundowns, was a disadvantage for SuperSport. Hunt, though, fielded his best line-up with Bradley Grobler, the scorer of the winner against Richards Bay, leading the line.

But as expected it was Sundowns who controlled the tempo of the game as they dominated play, thanks to the exploits of Andile Jali. Using wing-backs Lyle Lakay and Khuliso Mudau, Jali formed a back-three with Brian Onyango and Rushine De Reuck in defence. Against the run of play, the MTN8 Last Man Standing was also available in midfield, allowing freedom to his peer Teboho Mokena. Having such a captain who is an all-rounder allowed Sundowns to play. So much so that it wasn’t surprising when they made the first inroads.

Neo Maema unleashed a thunderbolt from the edge of the penalty box that flashed past the far-post of George Chigova’s post.

The Brazilians continued with their silky build-up as they tried to break down SuperSport’s wall which was nearly broken down by Khuliso Mudau. Allowed freedom on wings, Mudau from himself in front of goal where he hit a hard and low cross that sailed inches wide of goal. Sundowns’ misfortunes in front nearly saw them being punished as Iqraam Rayners forced out a brilliant save from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. This was an emotional game for Williams given that he was playing against his former club, where he spent 19 years, for the first time. Sundowns started the second hlaf with more vigour, with Peter Shalulile the first player to launch a threat, but he put his effort into the stands.

Sundowns were so good that they pinned SuperSport back, but their final touch let them down as they failed to penetrate. Sundowns survived a scary moment after a deflection from defender Onyango came off his own upright before rolling back into play. But Sundowns threw in new-kid-on-the-block Macrcello Allende into the fray and he was met with a standing ovation from fans. Sundowns’ record signing again proved why he is worth R51million as he tucked home from close-range to send the stadium to a frenzy.