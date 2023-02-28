Mamelodi Sundowns boss Rhulani Mokwena refuses to comment on Andile Jali’s future

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has opted against commenting on Andile Jali as the talks of a potential exit from the club heat up. Mokwena said that it would be risky to comment on a situation seemingly highly-contaminated by hearsay and would let the club handle the matter moving forward.

“I don't want to get too much into that space because it's polluted with a lot of he said, she said,” he told members of the media. “I'd rather not comment about it because I've spoken extensively about it in the past and to avoid being misquoted, I’d rather not comment on the situation and let the club give a directive, an announcement or a response at the right time when the club deems it necessary.” Jali is in the final six months of his contract with the Brazilians and looks set for a possible exit having been linked with numerous clubs, both here and abroad.

The 32-year-old has made just 12 appearances this season, three of them coming in the last 10 matches for Ka Bo Yellow and his non-involvement, coupled with an assumed reluctance to renew his contract, has seen him unsettled. Mike Makaab, who is the Bafana Bafana international’s agent, has said that Sundowns’ inability to provide clarity on Jali’s future worries the midfielder. “There is interest both locally and internationally but no solid offer but I'm not prepared to do this in any other way than to put finality on whether Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in him or not,” he said on Gagasi FM.